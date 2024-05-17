IRFU Nominated For Irish Sports Industry Awards
The Federation of Irish Sport has today announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2024 Irish Sport Industry Awards, which will take place at Dublin’s College Green Hotel on Tuesday 28th May, with keynote speaker Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD.
The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has been shortlisted in the Governing Body of the Year category while Munster Rugby’s Access Munster is shortlisted in the Best Use of Communications Platforms in Sport.
The 11 award categories celebrated represent a cross-section of enterprise, sporting organisations and individuals that fuel and drive the promotion, management, growth, and sustainability of sport in Ireland.
The 8 open category nominees were revealed today, see below for the list of nominees.
A highlight of the awards evening will include the announcement of the individual award winners for the coveted Outstanding Achievement and Contribution to Sport Award, the Women in Business in Sport Award, in partnership with KPMG and the Jimmy Magee Sports Coverage of the Year Award, as determined by the Association of Sports Journalists Ireland, to be presented by the Magee Family.
Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport said,
“The Federation is delighted to host the 7th annual Irish Sport Industry Awards which recognise and reward excellence in the business of sport and entrepreneurship. Sport has a unique potential to drive positive change in Irish society, in the areas of public health, education, social integration, tourism and economic growth.
“These awards provide an important opportunity to recognise the multibillion-euro value of the sport sector to the Irish economy and celebrate the work of the more than 60,000 people employed within the sector.”
Sport for Business Founder and CEO Rob Hartnett, Chair of the Judging Panel commented, “It has been a real privilege to study the record number of nominations and to debate their merits with my fellow judges, each bringing a depth of industry knowledge and expertise to the discussion. The awards are a unique celebration of the intersection between sport and business. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted and achieving this accolade.”
Full Shortlist of Open Category Nominees
Best Sports Sponsorship
- Certa & Cricket Ireland, Women’s Cricket
- WHPR, Guinness Six Nations, ‘L’Opportunité’
- Olympic Federation of Ireland & PTSB, Dare to Believe
- FAI and SKY, WNT
Best Use of Communications Platforms in Sport
- FAI, FAI Connect
- Munster Rugby, Access Munster
- Titan Experience, Her Moves
- FAI & 53 Six, WNT Squad announcement FIFA Women’s World Cup
Best Initiative to Promote Women in Sport & Physical Activity
- Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, Sim 4 STEM Women in Motorsport
- LGFA Sports Direct G4MAO (Gaelic4Mothers&Others)
- Orreco, Fitr Women
- Laois Sports Partnership, MenoWell
Best Initiative to Promote Inclusivity in Sport & Physical Activity
- Paralympics Ireland, PTSB NextGen
- Field Of Vision
- Sanctuary Runners
- Liquid Therapy, A Drop in the Ocean
Local Sports Partnership of the Year
- Clare Local Sports Partnership
- Carlow Local Sports Partnership
- Sligo Local Sports Partnership
- Laois Local Sports Partnership
Governing Body of the Year
- Basketball Ireland
- IRFU
- Irish Squash
- Canoeing Ireland
Best New Sports Business of the Year, in partnership with Sport Ireland
- Move Ahead
- Danu
- Precision Sports Technologies
- Sports Impact Technologies
Best Sports Business of the Year, in partnership with Technology Ireland DIGITAL Skillnet
- Future Ticketing
- Orreco
- SportsKey
- ClubZap
To be announced on the 28th May 2024 at the awards ceremony:
- Jimmy Magee FIS/ASJI Sports Coverage of the Year Award
- Women in Business in Sport Award, in partnership with KPMG
- Outstanding Achievement & Contribution to Sport Award
Judging panel
- Rob Hartnett, (Chair) Founder, CEO Sport for Business
- Jill Downey, Chief Sustainability & Sponsorship Officer, Core
- Brian Staunton, NGB Support Unit Manager, Sport Ireland
- Maeve Buckley,Founder & Managing Director, Leading Sport
- Ciarán Medlar,Head of Sport Advisory Unit, BDO Ireland
- Catherine Tiernan, Commercial Director, Olympic Federation of Ireland
- Stephen Bradshaw,Head of Marketing, Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Brenda O’Donnell,CEO, Active Disability Ireland
- Hannah Craig,Women in Sport Manager, Sport Ireland
- Mary Maguire,Head of Sponsorship, Legacy Communications