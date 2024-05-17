IRFU Nominated For Irish Sports Industry Awards

The Federation of Irish Sport has today announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2024 Irish Sport Industry Awards, which will take place at Dublin’s College Green Hotel on Tuesday 28th May, with keynote speaker Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has been shortlisted in the Governing Body of the Year category while Munster Rugby’s Access Munster is shortlisted in the Best Use of Communications Platforms in Sport.

The 11 award categories celebrated represent a cross-section of enterprise, sporting organisations and individuals that fuel and drive the promotion, management, growth, and sustainability of sport in Ireland.

The 8 open category nominees were revealed today, see below for the list of nominees.

A highlight of the awards evening will include the announcement of the individual award winners for the coveted Outstanding Achievement and Contribution to Sport Award, the Women in Business in Sport Award, in partnership with KPMG and the Jimmy Magee Sports Coverage of the Year Award, as determined by the Association of Sports Journalists Ireland, to be presented by the Magee Family.

Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport said,

“The Federation is delighted to host the 7th annual Irish Sport Industry Awards which recognise and reward excellence in the business of sport and entrepreneurship. Sport has a unique potential to drive positive change in Irish society, in the areas of public health, education, social integration, tourism and economic growth.

“These awards provide an important opportunity to recognise the multibillion-euro value of the sport sector to the Irish economy and celebrate the work of the more than 60,000 people employed within the sector.”

Sport for Business Founder and CEO Rob Hartnett, Chair of the Judging Panel commented, “It has been a real privilege to study the record number of nominations and to debate their merits with my fellow judges, each bringing a depth of industry knowledge and expertise to the discussion. The awards are a unique celebration of the intersection between sport and business. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted and achieving this accolade.”

Full Shortlist of Open Category Nominees

Best Sports Sponsorship

Certa & Cricket Ireland, Women’s Cricket

WHPR, Guinness Six Nations, ‘L’Opportunité’

Olympic Federation of Ireland & PTSB, Dare to Believe

FAI and SKY, WNT

Best Use of Communications Platforms in Sport

FAI, FAI Connect

Munster Rugby, Access Munster

Titan Experience, Her Moves

FAI & 53 Six, WNT Squad announcement FIFA Women’s World Cup

Best Initiative to Promote Women in Sport & Physical Activity

Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, Sim 4 STEM Women in Motorsport

LGFA Sports Direct G4MAO (Gaelic4Mothers&Others)

Orreco, Fitr Women

Laois Sports Partnership, MenoWell

Best Initiative to Promote Inclusivity in Sport & Physical Activity

Paralympics Ireland, PTSB NextGen

Field Of Vision

Sanctuary Runners

Liquid Therapy, A Drop in the Ocean

Local Sports Partnership of the Year

Clare Local Sports Partnership

Carlow Local Sports Partnership

Sligo Local Sports Partnership

Laois Local Sports Partnership

Governing Body of the Year

Basketball Ireland

IRFU

Irish Squash

Canoeing Ireland

Best New Sports Business of the Year, in partnership with Sport Ireland

Move Ahead

Danu

Precision Sports Technologies

Sports Impact Technologies

Best Sports Business of the Year, in partnership with Technology Ireland DIGITAL Skillnet

Future Ticketing

Orreco

SportsKey

ClubZap

To be announced on the 28th May 2024 at the awards ceremony:

Jimmy Magee FIS/ASJI Sports Coverage of the Year Award

Women in Business in Sport Award, in partnership with KPMG

Outstanding Achievement & Contribution to Sport Award

Judging panel