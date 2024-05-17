University of Galway Rugby To Celebrate 150 Anniversary With Gala Event

University of Galway Rugby Club will hold a very special event at the Galmont Hotel & Spa this October to mark their 150 year anniversary. The celebrations will include an evening with two of the biggest names in Irish rugby, Ciaran Fitzgerald and Mick Molloy , both former players and graduates of the University who also enjoyed wonderful careers with Ireland. There will also be a number of other special guests including former Ireland Grand Slam winning manager, Declan Kidney and former Welsh star and 3-time Grand Slam winner, Gerald Davies.

“I’m hugely looking forward to the event on October 12th and catching up with old friends and teammates. I have great memories of my time playing for the University,” said Mick Molloy, former player and graduate, University of Galway Rugby Club.

The club formed in 1874, is one of the oldest rugby clubs in Ireland and it boasts a long and proud history with players who went on to win honours at provincial and international level

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Des Ryan, Director of Sport, University of Galway said “This is an incredible milestone for the club as they celebrate 150 years of rugby here in the college. They’ve produced some great players over the years including Ciaran Fitzgerald who captained both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions and Dr. Mick Molloy who for many years partnered Willie John McBride in the second row for Ireland.”

The black tie event will also include a wine and drinks reception, a premium dining service, guest speakers, panels on stage, comedy and entertainment and will be hosted by RTÉ senior presenter, Darragh Maloney.

“We hope that Alumni and friends will join us for this historic celebration of the club and its role in Connacht and Irish Rugby and in student life in Galway throughout the years,” said Dr. Michael O’Mahony, President, University of Galway Rugby Club.

To purchase a table please contact us at: universityrugbyclub150event@gmail.com

You can also purchase tickets on the following link: https://socs.universityofgalway.ie/shop/?id=NjU0