Doris And Sexton Make St Mary’s Inclusion Team Jersey Presentation

St Mary’s College RFC had some special guests presenting the Stars Inclusion team with their jerseys ahead of their upcoming tour to France next week, where they will be flying the flag for Ireland in the Special Olympics Europe Tag Rugby Event. They will be lining up against teams from France, Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Italy. Jonny Sexton and Caelan Doris both gave the team some encouraging words of wisdom and wished them the best of luck for their tour.

Robbie O’Neill Head Coach of the Stars Inclusion team said,

“This is one of the greatest honours in my life to be head coach at an international tournament, we promise to represent our great club with pride, passion and play some of the best rugby Paris has ever seen. Thanks again for all of the love and support we have received, the parents, coaches and most importantly the players as so grateful for the massive opportunity we are getting!”

David McKay Disability and Inclusion Officer added,

“ This is an amazing opportunity for the team and supporters to travel to Paris and to play at the Racing 92 facilities and more important meet new friends play some great rugby and everyone in the Irish Rugby family wish you all the best for the tournament”

Peter Stapleton, Managing Partner of Maples & Calder, said, “From everyone at the Maples Group, I would like to wish the Stars Inclusion team and their families and coaches the very best of luck ahead of the Special Olympics Europe Tag Rugby Event in Paris. We were delighted to lend our support and I have no doubt this team will enjoy the unique experience and make the country very proud on the international stage”.