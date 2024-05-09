Performance Coaching Course – Expression of Interest

The IRFU Performance Coach Course is the first of our nationally delivered courses to support our club, school and age grade coaches who work with performance teams. The Performance Coach Course is for Head and Assistant Coaches working with advanced teams, with higher technical competencies and understanding of the game.

The course develops the Principles of Play through Functional Role Analysis of the Identities of rugby. At the end of the course the coach is expected to develop individual players’ abilities to undertake and adjust their specific roles in a changing environment within each of the identities of rugby.

Sport specific and generic modules are examined at a more advanced level, together with the introduction of modules which develop the coaches’ ability to understand interpersonal relationships, team dynamics in conjunction with increasing the players’ tactical appreciation.

Application Form: Performance Coach Course – Expression of Interest

Entry criteria:

Head or Assistant Coach position (actively coaching at an appropriate level – Stage 4)

Stage 3 or Senior Coach Accreditation

OR/AND

OR/AND Assimilated – Proven senior/professional rugby playing or coaching experience

*Priority will be given to Coaches working at the higher levels.

This course leads to an IRFU and World Rugby recognised award

Confirmed dates and course schedule will be communicated upon acceptance to the course, this course will be delivered through a blended approach with both online and in person workshops. The course modules will be delivered through July/August/September 2024. Full course attendance and submission of all course work is required to complete the award.

The course is now open for applicants until Friday 24, May.