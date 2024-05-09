Connacht Add ‘Highly Promising’ Murphy And Lasisi As Latest Signings

Connacht Rugby have announce the signings of scrum half Ben Murphy and prop Temi Lasisi from Leinster Rugby, ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Murphy has gained experience at both Leinster and Munster, as well as the Ireland Under-20 set-up. He has made 14 appearances for Leinster, including eight this season and three in the Investec Champions Cup.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Bray, Co. Wicklow, and is the oldest son of Ulster interim head coach Richie, also had a period at Munster earlier in his career as injury cover.

In 2020 he played in all three of Ireland’s fixtures in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship before the competition was postponed and eventually cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lasisi joins from the Leinster Academy where he made two appearances with the senior team. He played three times for Ireland during the 2021 Under-20 Six Nations.

The Enniscorthy native, who turns 23 today, can play at either loosehead or tighthead, making him a valuable addition to the Connacht squad for next season.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “In Ben and Temi we have signed two highly promising players in key positions.

“Ben has already gathered important minutes for Leinster at URC and Champions Cup level, and he will provide both competition and depth in our scrum half position.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ben to Connacht, and I know his new team-mates and our supporters will enjoy getting to know him next season.

“Temi arrives with enormous potential having come through the Leinster and Irish Rugby pathways as a destructive loosehead, but now with the ability to also play tighthead.

“His versatility will perfectly complement the six other props we have contracted for next season, and I am really excited by the opportunity to work with him and support his development over the coming seasons.”