Energia All-Ireland League Award Winners 2024 Announced

Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League, have announced the winners of the Energia AIL awards. The awards follow a stellar season which culminated in attendance at the Energia AIL men’s and women’s double header finals in Aviva Stadium.

The Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year, Jack Kelleher starred for his side throughout the campaign which culminated in Cork Constitution’s victory over Terenure College in the final. The Women’s Player of the Year, Lindsay Peat enjoyed a tremendous season, having helped Railway Union all the way to the final, just coming up short against UL Bohemian. These awards were voted for by the Head Coaches and Directors of Rugby across the league.

The Energia ‘Possibilities’ award went to St. Mary’s College RFC. Clubs from across Ireland were invited to nominate members or volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty and Tadhg Crowe, Shannon RFC was awarded the Community Hero Award. The nominees for this award have provided years of service and have volunteered for the betterment of their club many times, at all levels and over a wide range of tasks on and off the pitch. Nominations were sought from clubs around the island, with a huge quantity received. The Community Hero awards were nominated by club members and supporters of the league.

Managing Director at Energia, Gary Ryan said: “On behalf of Energia, I’d like to congratulate the award winners and thank all of you who attended the awards, showing your appreciation for the players and volunteers that have made for a stellar season. We are already looking forward to seeing all the players back on the field for what I’m sure will be another gripping Energia AIL season.”

Commenting on the Energia AIL Awards, Greg Barrett, President of the IRFU said:

“On behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), I would like to congratulate all the winners of the various Men’s and Women’s Energia All-Ireland Leagues for their efforts over the course of the season. The top Divisions concluded in an exciting crescendo at Aviva Stadium recently where an historic double-header saw UL Bohemian (women) and Cork Constitution (men) deserving winners in two competitive finals. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Energia for their tremendous ongoing support of Irish rugby across the domestic game. Their support is invaluable and helps elevate the profile of the Club game across the island of Ireland.”

This year’s awards were presented by Sports broadcaster Aisling O’Reilly and celebrated the action both on and off the pitch and highlighting some of the real skill, talent, and incredible rugby we have seen from the players this season.

Energia AIL Player of the Season Awards:

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Season 2023/24: Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Season 2023/24: Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Season 2023/24: Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Season 2023/24: Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Season 2023/24: John Devine (Galway Corinthians)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Season 2023/24: Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley)

Energia AIL Coach of the Season Awards:

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Season 2023/24: Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Coach of the Season 2023/24: Sean Skehan (Terenure College)

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

Tadhg Crowe, Shannon RFC

Energia AIL Possibilities Award

St Mary’s College RFC

Energia Referee of the Season: