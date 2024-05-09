Men’s Junior Interpro Series Set For Round Three Finale

The Men’s Junior Interprovincial title is down for decision this weekend as the three-match Series concludes with another exciting double-header on Saturday.

Munster and Connacht will be bidding for their first wins of the campaign when they go head-to-head at Old Christians RFC (Kick-off 2.30pm), while the destination of the 2024 title will be determined at Randalstown RFC where Ulster host Leinster (Kick-off 2.30pm).

After recording two wins from two, Ulster are three points ahead of Saturday’s opponents in the table heading into the third round, but a big win over Connacht last week saw Leinster inject positive momentum into their title defence.

The 2024 Series results and table can be viewed here.