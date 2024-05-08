Details Confirmed For IRFU’s ‘Women In Rugby’ Conference

Back in March for International Women’s Day, we announced that we would be holding a ‘Women in Rugby’ Conference in September , and today we are delighted to present further information.

The conference, the first of its kind to be done by the IRFU, will take place on Sunday, September 8, and will bring together a range of speakers across the game and experts from outside rugby.

The conference will examine the 30-year journey taken by some trailblazing women to get us where we are today, but most importantly the speakers will deliver thought-provoking sessions to outline how we can all contribute to the next phase of the journey in creating the right environment for women to thrive through rugby.

Join us at Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare to participate in panel discussions and a mix of workshops, covering themes of governance, sustainability, visibility, coaching and working with female players.

You will have a chance to meet with industry experts as well as practitioners across all levels of the game.

We are delighted to announce that Grainne O’Connell, Mary Quinn, and Nora Stapleton will take part in a panel discussion on the past, present and future of the Women’s game.

We want to celebrate, recognise, and continue the work by reflecting on the history and development of Women’s rugby to date, and paving the way for the next 30-years of the game.

There will be something for all involved at any levels of the Women’s and Girls game. Whether you are a player, coach or administration, there will be topics to discuss, debate and learn from on September 8.

More speakers will be announced over the coming months.

Get your tickets now by clicking here.