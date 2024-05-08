Six Nations Rugby Introduces First Ever U-20 Women’s Summer Series

Starting on July 4, and running until July 14, the inaugural development competition will feature all Six Nations teams, and include three competitive match days, designed to offer a new opportunity for international rugby experience.

The Women’s Summer Series is intended to offer players a vital new opportunity to graduate through the rugby development pathway, from the Under-18 level.

For those players who may have missed the Under-18 entry point onto the rugby pathway, the Women’s Summer Series opens another route to international rugby.

Similar to the U-18 Six Nations Festivals, each Union will involve coaches and match officials from their respective nation, to ensure it is not only the players that are offered the opportunity to gain vital experience and develop alongside each other.

The format of the Women’s Summer Series will see three match days, on July 4, 9, and 14, with teams made up of predominately U-20 players, but with each Union able to select up to three U-23 players per matchday squad.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, said: