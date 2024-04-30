EnergiaAIL Division 1A Top Scorer Accolades For Moloney And Donnellan

UCD’s Michael Moloney has narrowly held off James Taylor , Cork Constitution’s player-of-the-match in last Sunday’s final , to be crowned this season’s top points scorer in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

There was just a kick of the ball in it as Moloney, the students’ goal-kicking scrum half, finished with a total of 178 points. Taylor starred during the play-offs with a 17-point haul against Clontarf, and kicked 18 points in the decider against Terenure College.

However, the Cork Con out-half, who missed three of the closing rounds during the title run-in, came up just short with a final tally of 176. Five other players scored 100 or more points in the top flight this season.

Moloney was brilliantly consistent for Emmet MacMahon’s young side, landing some vital kicks in six of their seven wins. The highlight was a 19-point contribution in the bonus point victory over Lansdowne before Christmas.

Out-halves Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Aran Egan (Terenure), and Stephan Madigan (Lansdowne) accumulated 140, 132, and 107 points respectively. Egan, in particular, hit a rich vein of form, scoring 14, 19, 16, and 12 points in his last four appearances.

Shannon’s regular number 10, Mike Cooke, racked up 100 points but it was not enough to help them avoid relegation. Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan also reached the century mark thanks to another prolific run of try-scoring – 20 in all.

For the third year in a row, Donnellan is Division 1A’s top try scorer, a terrific achievement for the Galway-born hooker who won his first two Leinster caps this season, captained Clontarf to a third place finish, and also made a winning debut for the Ireland Club XV against Portugal ‘A’.

Donnellan, who scored 19 tries in 2021/22, and 22 tries last season, missed just one game for ‘Tarf during the current campaign, crossing the whitewash in 13 of his 18 appearances..

His closest challenge in the try-scoring stakes this year was Cork Constitution’s flying winger Matthew Bowen, who lit up their title challenge in recent weeks with a run of 10 tries in six matches.

Bowen finished the season as an AIL winner for the first time, and with 14 tries to his name. Hooker Claytan Milligan, from fifth place finishers Ballynahinch, also impressed in the try-scoring stakes with 13 tries, followed by his team-mate, Ulster’s Aaron Sexton, on 10.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER THE FINAL:

POINTS –

178 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

176 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

140 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

132 – Aran Egan (Terenure College)

107 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

100 – Mike Cooke (Shannon), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

92 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

70 – Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution)

65 – Brayden Laing (City of Armagh), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

62 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

56 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

54 – Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh)

50 – Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

46 – Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution)

45 – Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution)

42 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University)

40 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Jack Murphy (Clontarf), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

37 – Matthew Lynch (Dublin University), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch)

35 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Tom Barry (Lansdowne), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), James Kenny (Lansdowne)

34 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

30 – Cian Casey (Young Munster), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Ruairi Shields (UCD), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)

26 – James Tarrant (UCD)

25 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Tim Corkery (UCD), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Peter Maher (Clontarf), James O’Brien (Young Munster), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Tony Ryan (Clontarf)

23 – Tony Butler (Young Munster)

22 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD)

21 – Mark O’Sullivan (Clontarf)

20 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Juan Beukes (Dublin University), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Kelvin Brown (Shannon), Ruadhan Byron (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Conor Phillips (Terenure College), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

16 – Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh), John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

15 – Charlie Beckett (Dublin University), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ronan O’Sullivan (Cork Constitution), Will Reilly (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College)

14 – Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution)

10 – Dan Barron (Dublin University), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Evin Crummie (City of Armagh), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), James Dillon (Dublin University), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Rory McGuire (UCD), Steve McMahon (Lansdowne), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Conan O’Donnell (Terenure College), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Harry O’Riordan (Cork Constitution), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), Sam Owens (Clontarf), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Luke Rigney (Shannon), John Vinson (Dublin University)

9 – Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch)

7 – Aidan Shortall (Young Munster)

5 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Harrison Allan (Young Munster), Victor Allen (Dublin University), Sam Berman (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Sam Birrane (Shannon), Adam Boland (Lansdowne), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Jack Boyle (UCD), Matthew Caffrey (Terenure College), Dan Campbell (UCD), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Fintan Coleman (Young Munster), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Josh Costello (Shannon), Brian Deeny (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), Cuan Doyle (Dublin University), Sean Egan (UCD), Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Finn Fehnert (City of Armagh), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Yago Fernandez Velar (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Liam Forster (Lansdowne), Kyle Gill (Ballynahinch), Rob Gilsenan (UCD), John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Conall Henchy (Dublin University), Mark Hernan (UCD), Gerry Hill (UCD), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Callum Irvine (Ballynahinch), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Greg Jones (Ballynahinch), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Cormac King (Dublin University), Keynan Knox (Young Munster), Harry Long (Shannon), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Mikey McGiff (Clontarf), Ethan McIlroy (Ballynahinch), John McKee (Terenure College), James McNabney (City of Armagh), Jack Milligan (Ballynahinch), Michael Milne (UCD), Martin Moloney (Clontarf), Ruben Moloney (UCD), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Paul Mullen (City of Armagh), Josh Murphy (Clontarf), Luke Murphy (Shannon), Tadhg O’Brien (Shannon), JJ O’Dea (Clontarf), Jack O’Donnell (Shannon), Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jim Peters (Clontarf), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Aidan Shortall (Young Munster), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alan Spicer (UCD), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Ryan Wilson (Ballynahinch)

4 – Tom Gavigan (Lansdowne)

2 – Tadhg Bennett (Young Munster), Sam Wisniewski (Clontarf)

TRIES –

20 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

14 – Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution)

13 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

10 – Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

9 – Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution)

8 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

7 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Tom Barry (Lansdowne), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), James Kenny (Lansdowne)

6 – Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Ruairi Shields (UCD), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)

5 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Tim Corkery (UCD), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Peter Maher (Clontarf), James O’Brien (Young Munster), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

4 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Juan Beukes (Dublin University), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Kelvin Brown (Shannon), Ruadhan Byron (Clontarf), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Conor Phillips (Terenure College), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

3 – Charlie Beckett (Dublin University), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Mark O’Sullivan (Clontarf), Ronan O’Sullivan (Cork Constitution), Will Reilly (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College)

2 – Dan Barron (Dublin University), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Evin Crummie (City of Armagh), Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), James Dillon (Dublin University), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Rory McGuire (UCD), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Conan O’Donnell (Terenure College), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Harry O’Riordan (Cork Constitution), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), Sam Owens (Clontarf), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch), Luke Rigney (Shannon), James Tarrant (UCD), John Vinson (Dublin University)

1 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Harrison Allan (Young Munster), Victor Allen (Dublin University), Sam Berman (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Sam Birrane (Shannon), Adam Boland (Lansdowne), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Jack Boyle (UCD), Matthew Caffrey (Terenure College), Dan Campbell (UCD), Cian Casey (Young Munster), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Fintan Coleman (Young Munster), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), Josh Costello (Shannon), Brian Deeny (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), Cuan Doyle (Dublin University), Sean Egan (UCD), Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Finn Fehnert (City of Armagh), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Yago Fernandez Vilar (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Liam Forster (Lansdowne), Kyle Gill (Ballynahinch), Rob Gilsenan (UCD), John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Conall Henchy (Dublin University), Mark Hernan (UCD), Gerry Hill (UCD), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Callum Irvine (Ballynahinch), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Greg Jones (Ballynahinch), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Paul Kerr (Ballynahinch), Cormac King (Dublin University), Keynan Knox (Young Munster), Harry Long (Shannon), Matthew Lynch (Dublin University), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Mikey McGiff (Clontarf), Ethan McIlroy (Ballynahinch), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch), John McKee (Terenure College), James McNabney (City of Armagh), Jack Milligan (Ballynahinch), Michael Milne (UCD), Martin Moloney (Clontarf), Michael Moloney (UCD), Ruben Moloney (UCD), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Paul Mullen (City of Armagh), Josh Murphy (Clontarf), Luke Murphy (Shannon), Tadhg O’Brien (Shannon), JJ O’Dea (Clontarf), Jack O’Donnell (Shannon), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), John O’Sullivan (Shannon), Jim Peters (Clontarf), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Arron Roulston (Young Munster), Stephen Ryan (Clontarf), Aidan Shortall (Young Munster), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alan Spicer (UCD), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Ryan Wilson (Ballynahinch)