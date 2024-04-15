Energia All Ireland League Men’s Semi Final Live Streams

It’s a big weekend in the Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League with promotion and relegation playoffs but the Division 1A Semi Finals take centre stage with both games set to be streamed live on Irish Rugby channels.

First up it’s the 2019 winners Cork Constitution at home to the 2022 winners and last season’s beaten finalists Clontarf. The match kicks off at 2.30pm with live coverage here on irishrugby.ie and the Irish Rugby youtube channel. Commentary comes from Daragh Frawley and Ger Burke of The Clubscene Podcast with Dan Mooney.

The second semi-final kicks off at 4.30pm as defending Champions Terenure host the 2018 winners Lansdowne with commentary from Stuart McEvoy and Jack O’Sullivan.

League Finals Tickets

In the Women’s Division UL Bohemian and Railway Union will contest the final in a first ever Men’s and Women’s double header at Aviva Stadium.

The two finals take place on Sunday, April 28th with the Women’s final at 1.45pm and the Men’s final at 4pm.

Tickets for the day are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie click here.

Both finals will be shown live on TG4.