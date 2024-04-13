UCD Dethrone Champions Lansdowne To Win Fraser McMullen Cup

The power of the UCD pack helped them prevail in an exciting Fraser McMullen Cup final, as they beat last year’s winners Lansdowne, 33-26, to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

FRASER MCMULLEN CUP FINAL:

Saturday, April 13 –

UCD 33 LANSDOWNE 26, Wanderers FC, Merrion Road

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Tom O’Riordan, Ronan McGroary, Sean Egan, Conor Tonge, Charles Foley; Cons: Jeff Williams 4

Lansdowne: Tries: Jamie Maguire 2, Louis McGauran, Sam Nolan; Cons: Steve McMahon 2, Louis McGauran

HT: UCD 28 Lansdowne 0

In sunny but very windy conditions at Wanderers FC’s Merrion Road ground, Tom O’Riordan, Ronan McGroary, Sean Egan, and Conor Tonge scored UCD’s first half tries to give them a commanding 28-0 lead at the break.

Rhys Ruddock’s Lansdowne team rallied with Jamie Maguire, who touched down twice from the left wing, Louis McGauran, and replacement Sam Nolan all crossing to reduce the arrears to seven points.

However, time was up after Nolan’s late breakaway effort, with UCD replacement Charles Foley’s opportunist 65th-minute try proving to be decisive in crowning this season’s All-Ireland Under-20 champions.

Lansdowne were bidding to retain the coveted Fraser McMullen Cup title, having come from behind to get the better of Dublin University (29-25) in last year’s final.

UCD’s most recent triumph in this competition was 12 years ago when their now director of rugby and senior team head coach, Emmet MacMahon, was their U-20 captain. They came close in 2016 and 2022, finishing as runners-up to Trinity and Cork Constitution respectively.

Starting on the front foot, UCD won an early penalty at scrum time and kicked to touch. Lineout possession was won and big number 8 Conall Hodges and Michael Colreavy edged them forward before the students were held up over the try-line.

With the wind having a big impact, Lansdowne’s goal-line dropout still had UCD playing where they wanted to. Their patient approach work was rewarded in the fourth minute when prop O’Riordan crashed over from close range, with Jeff Williams converting.

Luke Hickey’s charges did not have to wait long for their second seven-pointer. Off Lansdowne’s restart, UCD scrum half Luke McGill sent the ball back with interest. With the aid of the wind, he launched it high into the sky, causing havoc for the title holders’ back-field.

A scrambling Steve McMahon, coupled with Dylan O’Keeffe’s right boot, rescued the situation for Lansdowne, but UCD remained on the front foot, and their pack did all the heavy lifting again as they moved into a 14-0 lead.

Their maul marched to within 10 metres of the whitewash, and a series of close-in carries ended with former Newbridge College student McGroary squeezing over from a Tonge pass. Williams clipped over his second conversion of the day.

The UCD out-half had an opportunity to extend their advantage to 17 points after Egan had forced a scrum penalty, but his effort at the posts from over 30 metres out went wide.

Lansdowne tried their best to grow into the contest, with captain O’Keeffe and full-back Mikey Wall showing glimpses of what they could do from open play. Frustratingly, the headquarters club were held scoreless despite building from two mauls inside the opposition 22.

When Lansdowne went wide, UCD’s defence stopped them in their tracks. Eoghan Walsh caught his opposite number Maguire with a crucial tackle, and Max Aschenbrenner also covered an instinctive kick through from Wall on the other wing.

UCD knew they needed to exert more scoreboard pressure given the wind in their favour, and they flexed their muscles in the forward exchanges again to register two more converted tries.

Influential tighthead Egan, aided by Hodges’ latch, drove over in the 34th minute, following a tap penalty move which saw McGill spin a wider pass out to full-back Tom Murtagh. Williams was on target again with the tricky conversion from the left.

Penalties continued to prove costly for Lansdowne, with McGauran’s high tackle on Lucas Maguire allowing UCD to go to the corner again and attack off their reliable lineout. Number 8 Tonge broke off a maul initially, and then popped up a few phases later to burst through a tackle and score.

Lansdowne were playing with the wind at their backs in the second half. A strong wind usually sees teams adapt to a kicking game, but they choose to back their attack, often putting the ball through the hands.

They came out of the traps quickly in the second half. Backrow McGauran was leading the charge. He ran the perfect line to storm into the opposition 22 before eventually being stopped. They used the width to good effect. Left winger Maguire scored the first of his two tries in the left corner. McMahon kicked the conversion of the day from the left touchline.

The defending champions had more possession in the second half. They looked ti build the phases and run their way into attacking zones rather than kicking to the corners. They maybe just lacked that little bit of composure in the final third.

Heading into the last quarter, UCD was still in the driving seat with a 28–7 cushion. It looked as if Foley landed the killer blow when he pounced on a mix-up in the Lansdowne backline to run in underneath the posts. 33-7 the score.

The result seemed beyond Lansdowne. This made them play with a freedom we hadn’t seen all game. They used the scrum platform on the halfway line to launch their next score and reduce the deficit. McGauran made a big carry off the back. They then spread the ball left, with the rapid Maguire waiting to race away and complete his brace.

The one-man wrecking machine, McGauran sliced through the middle of the UCD defence again to grab their third try. In Sevens style, McGauran kicked the conversion from the hands in impressive fashion, aware that the clock wasn’t their friend.

Replacement Sam Nolan touched down for their fourth and final try. It was the last act of the game. it was followed by the final whistle. UCD taking home the silverware. 33-26 the fulltime score.

UCD: Tom Murtagh; Max Aschenbrenner, Luka Hassett (capt), Charlie McNamee, Eoghan Walsh; Jeff Williams, Luke McGill; Tom O’Riordan, Lucas Maguire, Sean Egan, Jamie McLoughlin, Michael Colreavy, Conor Tonge, Ronan McGroary, Conall Hodges.

Replacements: Mark McHugh, Cian O’Brien, Max Duggan, Jack Molony, Oran Handley, Max Brophy, Alex Yarr, Charles Foley.

LANSDOWNE: Mikey Wall; Cian Eddy, Steve McMahon, Dylan O’Keeffe (capt), Jamie Maguire; Tom Bohan, Fiach Devitt; Oisin Lynch, Tim Cotter, Adam Deay, Luke O’Connor, Tom Wyley, Louis McGauran, Noah Maguire, Paul Wilson.

Replacements: Luke Long, George Morris, Dan Reddin, Sam Nolan, Cian Walsh, Ross Molloy, Andy Quinn, Hugo Neville.

Referee: Max Weston (IRFU)