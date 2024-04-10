Ticket Ballot Launched For Lions 1888 Cup Match Against Argentina In Dublin

The ticket ballot for the Lions 1888 Cup match between the British & Irish Lions and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin is now open and will be live for three weeks.

The fixture on Friday, June 20, 2025 against Argentina will be the first time the British & Irish Lions will play in Ireland, and gives Lions fans a unique opportunity to be part of the famous ‘Sea of Red’ on home soil and to send off the squad on a high before they embark on the 2025 tour to Australia.

The British & Irish Lions have today confirmed that the fixture will kick off at 8pm.

The ticket ballot is exclusively for fans registered on the British & Irish Lions database, which is free for anyone to join at signup.lionsrugby.com/ballot.

The ballot will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Applicants will be notified by email if they have been successful and the purchase window for successful applicants will open on Wednesday, May 8 from 10am, and will close two days later on Friday, May 10 at 9.59am.

All successful applicants will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets, ranging in price from €38 to €195 each.

Lions Rugby Club Tour members have guaranteed access to tickets for this match, and these memberships can be purchased today at membership.lionsrugby.com/home .

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, commented: “Preparations for the 2025 tour to Australia are gathering momentum, and we are really excited for the match against Argentina in Dublin.

“Fans are what makes a British & Irish Lions tour so special, and to have the opportunity to play in front of over 50,000 Lions fans at the Aviva Stadium is a fantastic prospect.

“I would encourage all Lions fans to sign up for the ticket ballot for this historic match to give themselves a chance to see the Lions play on home soil before we depart for Australia.”

For more information, please read https://lionsrugby.com/1888- cup.