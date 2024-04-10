Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia

News

10th April 2024 11:15

By Editor

It’s the final round of the Women’s Division this weekend and while the Men’s playoffs kick off next weekend there’s a coveted promotion slot available in the Men’s Qualifying League Final.

Women’s

It’s all about momentum now for the two finalists – UL Bohemian and Railway Union – as they head into the final round of the regular season. Bohs are at home to Old Belvedere while Railway make the short trip to Blackrock.


Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Qualifying League Final

Ballyclare v Monkstown, Navan RFC, 2pm