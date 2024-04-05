Caughey Reaches 100 Points As Railway Extend Winning Run To Eight Games

Nikki Caughey ensured it was a happy Easter for Railway Union, kicking nine points to add to their five tries during last Saturday’s duel with Old Belvedere at the business end of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

Ireland-capped out-half Caughey became the first player to score 100 points in this season’s league, as Railway won 34-18 at Ollie Campbell Park to push six points clear of third-placed Old Belvedere.

It means Stephen Costelloe’s side are on course to join unbeaten table toppers UL Bohemian, whom they host in tomorrow’s penultimate round, in the first ever Women’s Division final to take place at the Aviva Stadium later this month.

Eyeing up a place in the April 28 decider at Irish Rugby HQ, Caughey now has 106 points to her name as the division’s leading points scorer. Belvedere’s Jemma Farrell has taken her tally to 95, five points clear of the top try scorer, Railway centre Maddy Aberg.

UL are back in action this weekend for the first time since March 19, and Kate Flannery, their leading points scorer (84 points) and a training panellist with Ireland’s Six Nations squad, has been released from national camp to play in the top of the table clash.

Lauren Farrell McCabe, whose younger sister Kate is in Hong Kong with the Ireland Sevens squad, crossed the whitewash in Suttonians’ hard-earned 22-19 victory over Galwegians to pass the 50-point mark for the season.

Sutts’ Leomie Kloppers, Blackrock College’s Catherine Martin, and versatile Railway back Aimee Clarke has moved onto eight tries apiece. Clarke’s team-mate, Faith Oviawe, also touched down against ‘Belvo to bring her season’s haul to 12 tries.

There is only one try in it at the summit with ‘Belvo flyer Emma Tilly (pictured below at the recent IRFU University 7s tournament in Limerick) registering her 17th score, just one less than Canadian Aberg.

Meanwhile, Maggie Boylan’s hat-trick for Blackrock at Ballincollig saw her join her younger sister, Ellen, on four tries for the season. Orla Wafer marked her first AIL start for ‘Rock with a try, before her older sister, Aoife, impressed for Ireland against Italy the next day.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 16:

POINTS –

106 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

95 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

90 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union)

85 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

84 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian)

65 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

60 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

51 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

46 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

42 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

40 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

39 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

35 – Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

34 – Dani Franada (Railway Union)

32 – Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow)

30 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

28 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

27 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

25 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

21 – Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

20 – Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian)

19 – Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College)

16 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Emma Keane (Galwegians)

15 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Julia O’Connor (Suttonians), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

14 – Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig)

12 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

10 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Ellie Cournane (Ballincollig), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Aoibheann Hahessy (UL Bohemian), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Robyn Johnston (Wicklow), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Róisín O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union), Emma O’Leary (Galwegians), Tara O’Neill (Cooke), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union)

9 – Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian)

8 – Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Aisling Stock (UL Bohemian)

7 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Alison Kelly (Ballincollig)

5 – Kate Ballance (Old Belvedere), Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clare Coombes (Ballincollig), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Michaela O’Neill Johnson (Railway Union), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Aoife Rutley (Old Belvedere), Laura Sampson (Old Belvedere), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Alanagh van Staden (Cooke), Orla Wafer (Blackrock College), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian), Hazel Simmons (Railway Union)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

2 – Claire Keohane (Railway Union)

TRIES –

18 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union)

17 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

13 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian)

12 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

8 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

7 – Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

6 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

5 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

4 – Laurileigh Baker (Ballincollig), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Lisa Callan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Megan Edwards (Old Belvedere), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union). Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian)

3 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemian), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Julia O’Connor (Suttonians), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

2 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian), Ellie Cournane (Ballincollig), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Dani Franada (Railway Union), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Aoibheann Hahessy (UL Bohemian), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Robyn Johnston (Wicklow), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemian), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Róisín O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union), Emma O’Leary (Galwegians), Tara O’Neill (Cooke), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union)

1 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Kate Ballance (Old Belvedere), Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Megan Collis (Railway Union), Clare Coombes (Ballincollig), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Gemma Faulkner (Galwegians), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Alison Kelly (Ballincollig), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Carrie O’Keeffe (Suttonians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Michaela O’Neill Johnson (Railway Union), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Aoife Rutley (Old Belvedere), Laura Sampson (Old Belvedere), Ciara Short (Wicklow), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Alanagh van Staden (Cooke), Orla Wafer (Blackrock College), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)