Ireland U19 Team Named For France Match

The Ireland U19 team, sponsored by PwC, has been named to play France U19s on April 3rd. The match kicks off at 2.30pm in Queens University.

Lansdowne’s Mikey Yarr, who was part of the Ireland U18 squad in 2023, will captain the team which includes Gene O’Leary Kareem who also featured on the Ireland U18s last year and recently captained PBC to the Munster Schools Cup title.

Ireland U19 v France U19 (Wednesday 3 April 2024, QUB, Belfast, Kick Off at 14.30pm)

15. Todd Lawlor (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

14. Andre Ryan (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

12. Evan Moynihan (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

11. Ciaran Mangan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Clontarf RFC/Leinster Rugby)

9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

1. Billy Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster Rugby) Captain

3. Niall Smyth (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

4. Conor Kennelly (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

5. Michael Foy (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)

6. Tommy Butler (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Oisin Minogue (St. Munchin’s College/Munster Rugby)

8. Eanna McCarthy (UCC/Munster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker (QUB RFC/Ulster Rugby)

17. Emmett Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster Rugby)

18. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

19. Mahon Ronan (St. Mary’s Diocesan Drogheda/Boyne RFC/Leinster Rugby)

20. Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Dylan Hicks (Garryowen RFC/Munster Rugby)

22. Clark Logan (Coleraine GS/Ulster Rugby)

23. Zack Hopkins (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Johnny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

25. Jack Angulo (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

26. David Walsh (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Ireland U19 Management

Kieran Hallett – Head Coach

Andrew Brown – Assistant Coach

Jonathon Graham – Assistant Coach

Noel McKenna – Team Manager

Cathal Murtagh – Athletic Development Coach

Nick Lawlor – Team Physio

Dr. Barry O’Flanagan – Team Doctor

Eoin Smyth – Team Analyst

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics

Ireland U19 Fixtures

Ireland U19 v France U19, Wednesday, April 3, 2.30, Queens University

Ireland U19 v France U19, Sunday, April 7, 2.30 St. Mary’s College RFC