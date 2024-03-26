Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

There’s action across all six divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend and the stakes are high as clubs battle for a semi-final, promotion or to avoid relegation.

Women’s Division

The top four seems to be nailed on but Ballincollig (5th) could still catch Blackrock (4th), a win at home against them this weekend is vital. Elsewhere a home semi-final is key and Old Belvedere (3rd) v Railway (2nd) could go a long way to deciding the places.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Can Ballynahinch (5th) make a late run for a top four spot? They beat Lansdowne (4th) last week and travel to Cork Con (3rd) this weekend. Elsewhere Trinity face a huge game against UCD in their battle to avoid relegation.

Division 1B

There’s a nine point gap from Old Wesley (2nd) to Blackrock (6th) so every match is crucial. Belvo (5th) against Garryowen (3rd) is one of the big games.

Division 2A

The winner takes it all, sort of, in Division 2A as Nenagh Ormond (1st) could seal promotion with a home win against MU Barnhall (2nd) on Saturday. Malone (10th) at home to Cashel (3rd) will have a big influence on the relegation prospects of the home side and the promotion prospects of their visitors.

Division 2B

The top two also face off in Division 2B as Instonians (1st) on 76 points travel to Galway Corinthians (2nd) on 66 points. An away win seals the Division title.

Division 2C

Clogher Valley (1st) are away to Tullamore (5th) while Galwegians (2nd) and just 5 points behind the Ulster side are away to Midleton (6th). The result of the Ballina (9th) v Omagh Academicals (8th) could ease relegation fears for both sides.