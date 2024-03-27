Ulster Rugby Announce Hugh McCaughey As Interim CEO

Ulster Rugby, together with the IRFU, are pleased to announce Hugh McCaughey , former Chief Executive of South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland, as Interim CEO.

Following the departure of Jonny Petrie earlier this week, Hugh will commence his role with the province on Wednesday 3rd of April. Hugh has extensive experience in the public sector in Northern Ireland, but also has contributed hugely to rugby, both provincially and nationally.

He coached a number of high profile Ulster and Ireland players at Age Group level, including Rory Best, Stephen Ferris, Chris Henry, Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble, as well as having served as Manager of Ulster Rugby and the Irish 7s team at the 2009 Rugby World Cup.

Hugh has also coached at school level, and chaired the Ulster Rugby Academy from 2015-19.

Since retiring, he has taken on roles with a number of charities, most recently becoming Chair of Crescendo in October 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Terrington, Chair of Ulster Rugby’s Management Committee, said: “Hugh is a welcome addition to Ulster Rugby. His senior organisational leadership experience, not only in the local public sector but also in the rugby world, is hugely advantageous for us at this time.

“He has a proven track record of delivering in the challenging area of healthcare, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he can have with Ulster Rugby.”

Hugh McCaughey adds: “I have been a passionate supporter of Ulster Rugby for over 40 years, and I am proud and delighted to be joining now as Interim CEO.

“Over the past decades, I have been involved with Ulster Rugby in many guises, including coach, manager, player, and a vociferous supporter on the terraces, as well as influencing how the game is played, coached and governed at a club, provincial and national level.