Inside Camp: John McKee On France v Ireland

Ireland Assistant Coach John McKee gives an update on the Ireland team to play France and looks forward to first round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Saturday.

Sam Monaghan is following the return to play protocols and misses out this weekend but her Co-Captain Edel McMahon will lead the side in Le Mans. The Ireland team, which was announced earlier today, includes one new cap with Katie Corrigan named to make her international debut – team details here.