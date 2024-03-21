Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s just three rounds of the regular season left in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions so there’s plenty of pressure as clubs vie for promotion, a playoff spot or to avoid relegation.

Division 1A

Ballynahinch (5th) lie 7 points out side the Top 4; they’re at home to Lansdowne (4th) who are just ahead of them. A home win is a must if they are to keep their ambitions alive.

Division 1B

St. Mary’s have already booked their place in Division 1A for next season but there’s still plenty to play for behind them. Naas (7th) on 34 points hosting Old Wesley (2nd) on 47 points could be a key game.

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond (1st) are closing in on promotion with an 11 point lead at the top of the table. They’re away to Navan (7th) this weekend.

Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins (10th) badly need a win in their Ulster derby against Dungannon (6th) while Dolphin (9th) also need the points when they host Skerries (7th).

Division 2C

Clogher Valley (1st) are on the brink of another remarkable season as they lead Division 2C by 9 points. A win at home to Midleton (6th) would go a long way towards it.