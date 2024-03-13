Murphy Names Ireland U20s Team For Six Nations Finale Against Scotland

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations finale against Scotland at a sold-out Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 7pm).

The 2024 Championship will go down to the final Round of matches, with Murphy’s Ireland – currently one point behind top of the table England – vying for their third U20 Six Nations title in a row.

Murphy has once again named an unchanged backline for the visit of Scotland to Cork, as Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin contine in the Ireland back three. Hugh Gavin and Wilhelm de Klerk are named in the midfield, with Jack Murphy and Oliver Coffey in the half-backs.

In the pack, Alex Usanov, Henry Walker and Jacob Boyd are in the front row, with Joe Hopes moving back to the second row to partner captain Evan O’Connell.

Sean Edogbo returns to the starting XV at blindside flanker, Bryn Ward is at openside and Luke Murphy continues at number eight.

Murphy has strong options among the replacements bench as Danny Sheahan, Ben Howard, Patreece Bell, Billy Corrigan and James McKillop provide the reinforcements up front, with backs Tadhg Brophy, Sean Naughton and Davy Colbert completing the 23.

Friday night’s match is live on Virgin Media Two and the BBC iPlayer.

Ireland U20s:

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

4. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (capt)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster).