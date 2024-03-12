Irish-Qualified Bolton Extends Connacht Stay To 2026

Connacht Rugby have announced that Shayne Bolton is to continue to play for the province, having signed a new two-year contract.

The Irish-qualified South African joined Connacht in 2021 and is enjoying a breakthrough season with the westerners.

He started a run of six games on the wing over the Christmas and New Year period, scoring two tries, and proved to be a fan favourite with his powerful carries and pace out wide.

In total, the 23-year-old Bolton has played 11 times in Connacht colours so far, and will now remain at Dexcom Stadium until at least 2026.

Head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “We’re delighted with the progress Shayne has made this season and he is rightly establishing himself in the team as a fast and powerful option on the wing.

“I’m excited about his potential for further development over the next two years, and he is another great example of the type of player that our supporters are so excited to watch and get behind.”

Looking forward to the rest of the 2023/24 campaign and beyond, Bolton said: “Delighted to get the opportunity to stay and sign another contact at Connacht. Obviously really exciting times happening here, building a great squad and building on a good start to the season so far.

“Really excited for (the remainder of) this season and the upcoming seasons, especially with Dexcom (Stadium) and all the new stuff that’s going to happen around here.

“Life at Connacht has really opened my eyes. I’m enjoying my time on the field, this season in particular has been a highlight for me so far. My first year was kind of tough, just trying to get a spot in the team and trying to cement my personality and everything.

“But this year I’ve got way more opportunities to play, and I’m really happy with how season is going so far. We’d really like to push for a top four spot in the URC. In the Challenge Cup there’s a trophy there to be won, so we’ve got a big game coming up in France.”