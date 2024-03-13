Ulster Sign South African Winger Kok On Two-Year Deal

A destructive and dynamic outside back, who is known for his work-rate, Kok’s all-action play has earned him the nickname ‘Tarzan’, with a nod to his athleticism and flowing locks.

The 31-year-old is a former Blitzboks star and has been a stalwart for South Africa in the Sevens game, with honours including a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal and bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Those skills and fitness in the Sevens have transferred to success in 15s, with Kok showing impressive try-scoring form for the Hollywoodbets Sharks since joining in 2020, following stints at Western Province and French giants Toulouse.

He has also shown his ball-carrying and tackling abilities in the centre position for the Sharks, making him an exciting option for Ulster’s backs division from next season onwards.

Bryn Cunningham, the province’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, commented: “Werner will add something different to our group with his vast experience across the Sevens game and 15s, where he has showcased his own exciting brand of rugby.

“I think he will fit in well with the talented backs in the squad, as we look to develop our options in the back-field.

“Werner’s competitiveness and tenacity, in both an attacking sense and defensively, will fit right in with the energy we want this team to play with.”

Kok added: “I am looking forward to starting a new adventure in my career with Ulster Rugby, and can’t wait to become an Ulster man!