Draw Made For All-Ireland Provincial League Championship Semi-Finals

A couple of exciting match-ups lie ahead in the All-Ireland Men’s Provincial League Championship, following the draw for the semi-finals which was made by IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts .

ALL-IRELAND MEN’S PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, April 6 –

CREGGS v ULSTER CHAMPIONS, Ashbourne RFC, 1pm

THOMOND v MONKSTOWN, Ashbourne RFC, 3pm

A semi-final double header will take place at Ashbourne RFC on Saturday, April 6, with back-to-back Connacht champions Creggs playing the yet-to-be-confirmed Ulster winners in the opening game at 1pm.

This season’s most consistent junior teams in Munster and Leinster, league title winners Thomond and Monkstown, will clash in the second semi-final at 3pm. Extra-time of 10 minutes each way will be played if the teams are level.

The winners of the final on Saturday, April 13 will secure promotion to the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2024/25 season, replacing the club that finishes at the bottom of Division 2C next month.

The venue for the All-Ireland Provincial League Championship decider will be selected once the finalists are known. The beaten finalists will have a second shot at reaching the senior ranks, via the promotion/relegation play-off final against the second-from-bottom team in Division 2C.

Coached by former Buccaneers boss Kolo Kiripati, Creggs have reached this stage for a second season in a row. They were beaten 14-11 by Richmond in last year’s semis, but retained the Connacht Junior League Division 1A crown earlier this month thanks to a dramatic 36-33 final win over Connemara.

Trailing by 12 points, Kiripati’s charges put together a brilliant final-quarter performance to edge out Connemara. Tries from Michael Dunne and Chris Duignan drew Creggs level, and a 35-metre penalty from Shane Purcell proved to be the late match winner.

A fascinating title race in Ulster Rugby Championship Division 1 is entering its final furlongs. This Saturday sees leaders Enniskillen hosting second-placed Ballyclare, who have a game in hand and four points to make up, in a game that could decide the destination of the trophy.

The Ulster champions have fared very well in the All-Ireland Provincial League Championship in recent years, with Instonians and Clogher Valley progressing to the Energia All-Ireland League. Both clubs are on course to be promoted again in the coming weeks.

Thomond are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Inst and regain their senior status. Coached by Kevin O’Mahony and Eddie Fraher, the Soda Cakes lost just one league game all season, pocketing 10 try-scoring bonus points in the process.

Although already confirmed as Munster Junior League Division 1A winners, a battle-hardened Thomond made sure to erase a 15-point deficit and beat Thurles 17-15 last Sunday. Adam Guerin converted Colin Slater’s late try to complete an impressive comeback.

Bringing back memories of the club’s 2005/06 title success, Paddy Thornton’s Monkstown side won Leinster’s Division 1A crown with one game to spare. With captain Tony McGinnis and Stephen McVeigh leading the way in the back row, they closed out their campaign with a 47-26 victory over Tullow.

Thomond and Monkstown met at the quarter-final stage of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup in November 2022, when the south Dublin outfit dominated at home in a 61-7 triumph. Out-half Fraser Wright scored a try and eight conversions for a 21-point haul.

Thomond are a much-improved team since then, and with a neutral venue, they will fancy their chances of ensuring a Limerick presence in the final for a second year in a row. Like Thomond, Monkstown are looking to recapture their senior status, having last played in the All-Ireland League in 2003.