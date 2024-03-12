Fantasy Rugby Returns For Guinness Women’s Six Nations

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations Fantasy Rugby game is now live! With weekly Round prizes awaiting the highest team score and incredible prizes up for grabs for our overall winner, including 2x tickets to a 2025 match of your choice.

Get ready for kick-off on Saturday 23rd March – create your team, join a league, and challenge your friends now!

How To Play

You have a budget of 240 stars to build a squad of 15 starters and 1 player on your bench. You can select any player named in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations squads – however, each player has a different price (based on the player’s reputation and likely performance in the game), so you need to manage your budget wisely and work to identify value players.

Your team must consist of 3 back-three players, 2 centres, 1 fly-half, 1 scrum-half, 3 back rows, 2 second rows, 2 props, and 1 hooker; while your bench player can be from any position. It is important to note that you can only select a maximum of 4 players from the same country.

The auto-pick function is available if you want a quick team before tinkering. Points are awarded for a variety of Attacking actions and Defensive actions. From an attacking perspective, points are awarded for Tries (10 pts), Try assists (4 pts), Try conversion (2 pts), Penalty kick (3 pts), Drop goal (5 pts), Defenders beaten (2 pts), Carried metres (1 pt per 10m made), and 50-22 kicks (7 pts). While on the defensive side, points are awarded for Tackles (1 pt), Breakdown steals (5 pts), and Lineout steals (7 pts).

You will also need to be careful if you have players prone to disciplinary issues, as there are points deductions in place for conceded penalties (-1 pt), yellow cards (-3 pts), and red cards (-6 pts). Finally, there is a massive 15 points on offer for the Official Player of the Match, so choose carefully.

Two To Watch From Ireland

Neve Jones (16 stars) recorded the highest number of tackles of any player in the 2023 Championship (90 tackles) and could once again be instrumental to Ireland’s performance.

Aoife Dalton (10 stars) beat more defenders (14) than any other Irish player, and also carried for 175 metres and won 2 breakdown steals.