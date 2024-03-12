Munster To Play All Blacks XV In November

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that the province will take on the All Blacks XV on Saturday November 2nd at Thomond Park (5.30pm). Since the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008, Munster Rugby have hosted international opposition in the form of the All Blacks, Australia and the Māori All Blacks at the Limerick venue.

More recently Munster Rugby have hosted sold-out clashes against South Africa A and the Crusaders in Cork’s SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh in November 2022 and February 2024.

Commenting on today’s announcement Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We will be delighted to welcome the All Blacks XV to Thomond Park in November as part of their Northern Hemisphere tour.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

“We have a long and rich history of hosting international sides and I’m sure November’s match will add another exciting chapter to this tradition.”

Tickets

Priority groups including MRSC, 10-year, 5-year and club season ticket holders can purchase their current ticket through their MRSC Account or Munster Rugby Account Manager ahead of the general sale.

MRSC, 10-year, 5-year and associate members will also receive a presale link to purchase a maximum of four tickets per person.

The general sale will be open on Wednesday March 20th, subject to availability. Please see details below.

Season Ticket Holders | 10am Tuesday March 12th – 5pm Friday March 15th

MRSC, 10-years, 5-years and club season ticket holders can purchase their current ticket through their MRSC Account or Munster Rugby Account Manager.

Presale | 10am Tuesday March 12th – 5pm Monday March 18th

MRSC members, 10-years, 5-years and associate MRSC members will receive a link with a max purchase of four tickets per person.

General Sale | From 10am Wednesday March 20th

Any remaining tickets will be on general sale via Ticketmaster.