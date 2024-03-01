Fogarty Names Team for Closing Round of Celtic Challenge

The Clovers match day squad has been named for their closing game in the 2023/24 Celtic Challenge. The Clovers will travel to Parc Y Scarlets this Sunday, to take on Edinburgh Rugby in their closing game of the championship, kick off 12.30pm.

A win for the Clovers will guarantee 3rd or 4th place, with the final outcome dependent on the game between Gwalia Lightning and Bython Thunder, while fellow Irish side the Wolfhounds were crowned champions last weekend.

The game will be streamed live for free on RugbyPass TV.

Fogarty has made five changes to his starting squad from their derby game against the Wolfhounds last weekend in Kingspan Stadium.

Maeve Óg O’Leary moves in to the front row to start at hooker with Megan Collis at prop.

Jane Clohessy comes in to the back row and Ivana Kiripati starts at number 8. One change to the back line, sees Nicole Fowley in at 10.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Fogarty said, “This is our final game in the Celtic Challenge and we want to finish the competition on a high and we know that we have a tough fixture ahead, as we take on a strong Edinburgh side who won’t give up the win that easily.”

“We have been building as a group over the competition and the main thing for us is that we perform as a team. We really enjoyed our game in Kingspan Stadium last weekend, even though the result didn’t go our way, and we are excited to get back on the road to Parc Y Scarlets this Sunday, for what should be another exciting game to finish off the Celtic Challenge.”

CLOVERS Team (v Edinburgh Rugby, Celtic Challenge Play-Off, Parc Y Scarlets, Sunday, March 3, kick-off 12:30pm):



15. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

14. Claire Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht)

12. Kayla Waldron (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

11. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster

3. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (Captain)

6. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Tuam/Oughterard Colts RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster))

17. Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

18. Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

19. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

20. Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

23. Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)