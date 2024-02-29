Energia AIL Fixtures This Weekend

The business end of the season is upon us as clubs vie for promotion or aim to avoid relegation. There’s a full round of games in the Energia AIL this weekend with plenty at stake.

Women’s Division

Three of the top four are on the road this weekend and we have a feature live game as Wicklow host Ballincollig.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

A home semi-final can be crucial and the race hots up again this weekend as Lansdowne (4th) host Cork Con (2nd).

Division 1B

St. Mary’s have already booked their promotion to 1A for next season but there’s plenty to play for in the chasing pack.

Division 2A

Old Crescent pushed into 4th place last time out, this weekend they make the short trip to top side Nenagh Ormond.

Division 2B

There was no change in the top half of the table after the last round of games. This weekend sees Sligo (4th) host Instonians (1st) while Wanderers (2nd) are away to Malahide (8th).

Division 2C

A big game in Division 2C this weekend as Bruff (4th) host Galwegians (2nd) with only four points between them in the table.