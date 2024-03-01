Ireland Sevens Squads Ready For Big Weekend In LA

The Ireland Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, are back in HSBC SVNS Series action in Los Angeles this weekend.

Ireland Men battled to a fifth place finish in Vancouver last week, edging out Fiji in a thrilling play-off match to carry momentum into the fifth leg of the 2024 Series at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of LA Galaxy.

James Topping‘s side are currently second in the overall Series standings and will be hoping for another strong performance this weekend, as they get their LA Sevens campaign underway against South Africa on Saturday (3.38am Irish time).

Ireland Men continue their Pool stages against Spain (6.14pm Irish time) and Argentina (11.06pm Irish time) on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Ireland Women will be determined to put a disappointing ninth place finish in Vancouver behind them, as Allan Temple Jones‘ side aim to reignite the form that saw them claim a historic first Series title in Perth at the end of January.

Currently sixth in the overall Standings, Ireland Women are first in action on Saturday as they go head-to-head with Australia (12.30am Irish time), before meeting France (8.04pm Irish time) and Japan (12.18am Irish time, Sunday).

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series matches for free on RugbyPass TV, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Vancouver across the new @Ireland7s social media channels, and in our Ireland Sevens hub.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – LA Leg):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Matthew McDonald (Ireland Sevens)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – LA Leg):

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, LA:

Saturday 2 March:

Ireland Women v Australia, 12.30am Irish time

Ireland Men v South Africa, 3.38am Irish time

Ireland Men v Spain, 6.14pm Irish time

Ireland Women v France, 8.04pm Irish time

Ireland Men v Argentina, 11.06pm Irish time

Sunday 3 March: