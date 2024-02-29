All You Need To Know Ahead Of Today’s Ireland Open Training Session

The Ireland squad will welcome thousands of supporters to the Aviva Stadium this morning for an open training session, ahead of the final two rounds of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s squad will train against the Ireland Under-20s at the home of Irish Rugby, with supporters getting the chance to watch the players in action as they prepare for Saturday week’s trip to Twickenham to face England.

Supporters attending the open training session should enter the Aviva Stadium via Gate G on Lansdowne Lane, with entry open from 10am. A concession outlet will be open in the West Stand for supporters to purchase refreshments.

The Ireland squad will take to the pitch at 11am before being put through their paces by the coaching team, with Richie Murphy’s Ireland U-20s providing the opposition as they also build towards their round 4 clash with England on Friday week.

Looking forward to the open training session, Ireland head coach Farrell said: “Welcoming thousands of our supporters to the Aviva Stadium for an open training session is a highlight of the Championship campaign

“The support you have given us over the last couple of years has been a real boost to the team, and we hope that you will join us on the day, make as much noise as you can, and enjoy the action on the pitch.”

The session will conclude at approximately 12pm.