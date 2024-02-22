Ireland Sevens Squad For HSBC SVNS Series Action In Vancouver

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, are set to continue their HSBC SVNS Series seasons in Vancouver this weekend, as the anticipation to the Paris Olympics builds.

Following their historic title win in Perth in January, Ireland Women return to action at BC Place between 23-25 February, while Ireland Men – fresh off their third place finish in Australia – will be aiming to build further momentum as the countdown to this summer’s Games continues.

The action in Vancouver kicks off on Friday as Ireland Women face South Africa in their Pool opener (8.36pm Irish time), before Ireland Men open their campaign against Great Britain (10.14pm Irish time).

You can watch all of the HSBC SVNS Series action for free on RugbyPass TV, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress in Perth across the new @Ireland7s social media channels and in our Ireland 7s hub here.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Vancouver Leg):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matthew McDonald (Ireland Sevens)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)(captain)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad (HSBC SVNS Series – Vancouver Leg):

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC)(captain)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Vikki Wall (Ireland Sevens)

Ireland Fixtures – HSBC SVNS Series, Vancouver:

Friday, February 23

Ireland Women v South Africa Women , 8.36pm Irish time

, 8.36pm Irish time Ireland Men v Great Britain Men, 10.14pm Irish time

Saturday, February 24