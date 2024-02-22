Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Wales At Aviva Stadium

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Wales at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Ireland kicked off their 2024 Championship with wins over France and Italy and following a down week, return to action in front of another sold out Aviva Stadium crowd this Saturday.

Captain Peter O’Mahony returns to the Ireland starting team for the Round 3 clash against Warren Gatland‘s side, becoming the ninth Ireland player to reach 50 appearances in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, following in the footsteps of Rory Best, Ronan O’Gara, Brian O’Driscoll, Cian Healy, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray, John Hayes and Paul O’Connell.

In the absence of Hugo Keenan, Farrell has selected Ciaran Frawley at full-back, as he partners Calvin Nash and James Lowe in the back three on the occasion of his first Test start in green.

Bundee Aki returns to the starting XV to continue his midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley start at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are named in the front row, with Joe McCarthy continuing in the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne. O’Mahony skippers the team from the back row, alongside Josh van der Flier at openside flanker and Caelan Doris at number eight.

The Ireland Coaching Team have opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, as Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, the uncapped Oli Jager, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan provide the reinforcements in the pack.

Backs Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey complete Ireland’s Match Day 23 for the visit of Wales.

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and ITV.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Wales, Guinness Men’s SIx Nations, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, February 24, 2:15pm)

15. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(2)

14. Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(3)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(69)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(53)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(28)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(11)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(32)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(61)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(23)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(73)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(7)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(47)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(captain)(102)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(59)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(38)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(28)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(126)

18. Oli Jager (Munster)*

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(61)

20. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(17)

21. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(43)

22. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(113)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(16).

*Denotes uncapped player