UCD Gearing Up For Annual Daffodil Day Collection

UCD Rugby Football Club will host its annual Daffodil Day collection, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society , on Thursday, March 7, across the UCD Campus as well as online.

Click here to support and donate to UCD Rugby’s Daffodil Day collection for 2024.

To launch this year’s event in the UCD Bowl, UCD players who have played for Leinster and Ireland, both past and present, members of both the current UCD Men’s and Women’s teams, and second year students from the UCD BSc Sport & Exercise Management programme, were on hand along with Amy Nolan, Director of Clinical Affairs with the Irish Cancer Society, UCD RFC President David Coen, and Dr Cormac Kilty, past Chair of the Irish Cancer Society Research Advisory Committee and at present Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Medicinal Chemistry at UCD.

Also supporting the event were Dr Maria Prencipe, Lecturer/Assistant Professor with UCD School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Science, and Philip Russell, the Information Services Manager with UCD’s James Joyce Library.

This year’s Daffodil Day mascots were Caoimhe and Naoise Kinnerk O’Leary from Castlemore in Cork. To date, UCD’s annual event has raised over €90,000 of vital funds for cancer research.

On Thursday, March 7, UCD Rugby will be asking for your support once again and will be located throughout the UCD campus looking for donations.

There will also be an online donation element once more this year, for those who may not be on campus, and we will be asking that you support UCD Rugby in their drive to raise vital funds for Irish Cancer Society.

The Irish Cancer Society’s Amy Nolan said: “For the last eight years, we have been blown away by the amazing work done by UCD Rugby to raise vital funds every Daffodil Day so that we, at the Irish Cancer Society, can be there to support families affected by cancer across Ireland.

“Your support helps provide our support line, free counselling, lifts to treatment, ground-breaking cancer research, funding to families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, our free night nursing service, and so much more.”

She added: “Some of that life-saving cancer research is happening right here in UCD through our participation in Precision Oncology Ireland, our investment in the Women’s Health Initiative, and our funding of a range of cancer researchers across all career stages.

“None of this would be possible without the support of fundraising initiatives like what UCD Rugby is doing, and we encourage everyone to get involved and go all in this Daffodil Day.”

The event is kindly being organised and run by the UCD BSc Sport & Exercise Management second year class – please visit the UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science to learn more about the range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in sports management, coaching, and exercise science.

To donate to this year’s fundraising initiative, please visit the UCD RFC JustGiving page. To learn more about Daffodil Day, please visit cancer.ie.