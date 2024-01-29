Ex London-Irish Player Declan Danaher to join Ireland Women’s Coaching Team

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) are pleased to announce the appointment of Declan Danaher as the defence coach with the Ireland women’s squad. He will join the Ireland coaching group in February, ahead of this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign.

A former professional rugby union player at London Irish, making 275 appearances and also captaining the side, Danaher represented Ireland at U19 level, through the Irish Exiles, and went on to represent England at U21 level and England A.

He was the longest serving player at London Irish in the professional era and upon his retirement from the game embarked on his coaching career.

Starting out coaching in the academy he worked in the pathway developing academy players for the senior team, before he worked his way up to defence coach and then held the role of assistant coach under Declan Kidney during his time at London Irish.

The combination of his long service to London Irish and strong Irish background, his mother comes from Limerick and his father from Kerry, means he is excited to get working with the Irish side.

Speaking about the appointment, Danaher commented:

“I am proud to join the IRFU as the defence coach with the women’s side for the six nations. I am very proud of my Irish heritage and excited to get working with this squad.” “I’ve seen how the system has been developing over the years and it’s an exciting time for the game in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that. I look forward to working with the players and coaches as we continue to build towards this year’s Six Nations.”

Greg Hollins (Pictured below) will also join the Women’s Team management for the Six Nations campaign, as Athletic Performance Coach, working alongside Ed Slattery, Head of Athletic Performance.

Meanwhile, the IRFU are also pleased to confirm that Niamh Briggs has been appointed as Head Coach for the Irish U20s women’s squad.

Former Ireland captain Briggs will lead the U20s side, as they prepare for their summer series taking place this July.

Having won 62 caps for Ireland and an integral part of two Six Nations title-winning sides, including one as captain, and a season as assistant backs coach with the Ireland Women’s side, Briggs brings a wealth of experience and rugby intellect to the position.

As part of her coaching team, Niamh Briggs will also be joined by assistant coaches JP Walsh and Murray Houston. JP is the current Coach Development Officer with Connacht Rugby, while Murray is the Girls and Women’s Pathway Lead in Ulster Rugby.

Commenting on her new role, the former Ireland full-back and out-half said: