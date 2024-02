Jager and Ahern Join Ireland Squad Ahead Of Wales

The Ireland squad re-assembled in Dublin on Sunday evening ahead of this weekend’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations Round 3 clash against Wales at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Prop Oli Jager has joined the squad and Thomas Ahern has also linked up with Andy Farrell‘s side at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week.

Iain Henderson picked up a foot injury during Ulster’s URC game away to Ospreys on Sunday and there will be a further update later in the week.

The Ireland Match Day Squad to face Wales at Aviva Stadium will be named on Thursday at 2pm.

Ireland Squad – Wales Week:

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

Forwards (21):

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)

Oli Jager (Munster)*

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(captain)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped player