EnergiaAIL Live: Clontarf v Lansdowne

There is a mouth-watering top four clash at Castle Avenue this Saturday as Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders Clontarf host Dublin rivals Lansdowne in our feature live game .

Last season’s runners-up, Clontarf, are currently seven points clear at the top of the table. Their 24-all draw with Ballynahinch back in November is the only blemish on their record so far.

Lansdowne, who won three titles between 2013 and 2018, sit third in the standings, just two points behind second-placed Cork Constitution.

It was a close run thing when Lansdowne and Clontarf met in early December on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

Both sides secured a try-scoring bonus point in a high-scoring match that ended 31-27 and saw Andy Wood’s pacesetters take the spoils – watch the highlights here.

So, it is all nicely set up for a cracking rematch between the top flight heavyweights at Castle Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Our coverage starts at 2.15pm, 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.