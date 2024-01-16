Energia All Ireland Fixtures This Weekend

There’s a full round of action in the Energia AIL Men’s Divisions this weekend including a mouth waterng top 4 clash as Clontarf host Lansdowne in a game that will be live on Irish Rugby channels.

Division 1A

Match of the day in the top flight is that live stream clash between ‘Tarf (1st) and Lansdowne (3rd) – watch live on our youtube channel here.

Elsehwere bottom of the table Trinity are at home to Shannon while City of Armagh (9th) will be fighting for points against a Terenure (4th) side determined to stay in the hunt for a Top 4 slot.

Division 1B

Can anyone stop St. Mary’s this season? Dublin rivals Blackrock (4th) host them this weekend. Meanwhile Garryowen (5th) are at home to Buccs (9th) and Naas (6th) are at home to UCC (8th) and both will want to pounce on any Top 4 slip ups.

Division 2A

Last week’s Tipperary derby saw Cashel (2nd) close the gap to 5 points on Nenagh Ormond (1st). They face Old Crescent (5th) and Greystones (7th) respectively this weekend.

Division 2B

It’s top versus bottom as Instonians (1st) play Dolphin (10th) this weekend. Galway Corinthians (2nd) are away to Rainey (6th) while Wanderers (3rd) are home to Belfast Harlequins (9th).

Division 2C

Galwegians (1st) are at home to Omagh Academicals (8th) but tie of the round has to be the clash between Clogher Valley (2nd) and Enniscorthy (3rd). Both are former Energia Men’s Junior Cup winners and there’s just three points between them as they head into the weekend.

Women’s All-Ireland Cup

The cup enters the final round robin weekend as the teams battle for a playoff spot.