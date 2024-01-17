Energia AIL Live: Clontarf v Lansdowne

There’s a mouthwatering top four clash in Castle Avenue this weekend as league leaders Clontarf host Dublin rivals Lansdowne in our feature live game.

Last season’s runners up, Clontarf are currently 7 points clear at the top of the table; their 24 all draw with Ballynahinch back in November the only blemish on the their run so far.

Landsdowne, who won three titles between 2013 and 2018, sit third in the table, just two points behind Cork Con in second. It was a close run thing when the teams met in early December on the back pitch at Aviva Stadium.

Both sides secured a try bonus in a high scoring match that ended 27-31 and saw the Northside club take the spoils – watch the highlights here.

All nicely set up for a cracking live game in Castle Avenue this weekend with coverage starting at 2:15 pm and the match kicking off at 2:30 pm.