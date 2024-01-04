Energia AIL Bateman Cup Final Live

Terenure will defend the Energia Bateman Cup against Young Munster on Saturday afternoon with live coverage of the final on Irish Rugby You Tube.

The Limerick side are heading to their second final in recent seasons having seen off the challenge of Ballynahinch in a tight semi-final that saw them win 14-17 on the road. Terenure travelled to Sligo for their semi-final and despite a tough challenge from the Connacht club the Dubliners came through 15-33.

Young Munster were one of the earliest winners of the trophy when they beat Lansdowne 6-3 in the 1928 final. The modern tournament was reintroduced in 2011.

Terenure are currently 4th in Division 1A of the Energia AIL while Youne Munster are two places back and just five points behind them. The two sides met back in November with Young Munster taking the spoils 13-6 in Tom Clifford Park. Stephen McLoughlin and Donnchadh O’Callaghan scored a try apiece with Shane O’Leary adding a penalty for the home side while ‘Nure’s Caolan Dooley kicked two penalties that day.

The match will be live on youtube with commentary from Daniel Mooeny and Neil Treacy and the game kicks off at 2:30pm in Lakelands Park.