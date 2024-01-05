Two Irish Teams named for second round of the Celtic Challenge

Head coaches Neil Alcorn and Denis Fogarty have named their match day squads, for the second round of the Celtic Challenge. Both sides made an impressive start in the home derby last weekend, with the Wolfhounds finishing 21-15 in Musgrave Park.

Fresh from their victory last weekend the Wolfhounds will travel to take on Edinburgh Rugby at the Hive Stadium. (kick off 2pm)

Alcorn has made five changes to the starting squad, with Eimear Corri starting in the second row, as Katie Whelan also starts at scrum half. Aimee Clarke moves to the opposite wing and will wear number 14, as Natasja Behan moves from full back to number 11 and Ella Durkan starts full back.

There are two changes to the bench, with Aoife Moore (17) and Niamh Marley moves to (23).

Speaking on the team announcement, Alcorn said:

“We were delighted with the win last weekend, but more importantly with the squad performance.” “We had some work on’s this week at training and we are looking forward to another run out this Saturday, against a strong Scottish side.”

Meanwhile in Energia Park, Denis Fogarty’s Clovers will play Brython Thunder at home (kick off 2.30pm).

Fogarty has also made five changes to last weekend’s squad, as Faith Ovawie will start in the second row, Ivana Kiripati gets her start as flanker, Ailsa Hughes starts at scrum half and Jane Neill and Abbie Salter-Townshend come on to the bench.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Fogarty said:

“Whilst it was disappointing to finish 21-15 last weekend, it was great to get the team performance we did. We have had another competitive training week this week and it is another opportunity to see a couple of new faces take to the pitch.” “We want to keep raising our performance standards and enjoy our rugby and do our family and friends proud and it was great to see so many people in support in Musgrave last weekend and we hope to see the same if not more support this Saturday in Energia Park.”

Both of Saturday’s games are available to stream for free on RugbyPass TV.

WOLFHOUNDS Team (v Edinburgh Rugby, Celtic Challenge Round 2, Hive Stadium, Saturday, January 6, kick-off 2pm):

15. Ella Durkan (Blackrock College RFC/Ulster)

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

11. Aimee Clarke (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)



1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

4. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

5. Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

6. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) (captain)

7. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

17. Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

19. Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

20. Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

21. Erin McConnell (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

22. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

23. Niamh Marley (Dungannon RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster)

CLOVERS Team (v Brython Thunder, Celtic Challenge Round 2, Energia Park, Saturday, January 6, kick-off 2.30pm):

15. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

14. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

13. Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

12. Kayla Waldron (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

11. Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

10. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

3. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster) (captain)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

6. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Ivana Kiripati (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

8. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht)

17. Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC/Munster)

18. Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

19. Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

20. Jane Neill (Galwegians RFC/Leinster)

21. Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

23. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht)

Standings after Round One

Fixtures and Tickets

Edinburgh Rugby v Wolfhounds

Saturday, January 6, Hive Stadium, 2pm

Clovers v Brython Thunder

Saturday, January 6, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Glasgow Warriors v Wolfhounds

Saturday, January 13, Scotstoun Stadium, 2pm

Clovers v Gwalia Lightning

Sunday, January 14, Musgrave Park, 1pm

Wolfhounds v Brython Thunder

Saturday, January 27, Kingspan Stadium, 7.30pm



Glasgow Warriors v Clovers

Saturday, January 27, Scotstoun Stadium, 2pm

Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning

Saturday, February 3, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Edinburgh Rugby v Clovers

Saturday, February 3, Hive Stadium, 12.30pm

Play-Off Rounds:

Saturday, February 17, Scotstoun Stadium

Saturday, February 24, Kingspan Stadium

Sunday, March 3, Parc y Scarlets