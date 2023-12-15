Ireland U20s Match Day Squad Named To Face Italy U20s

The Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for Friday’s uncapped challenge match against Italy U20s at the UCD Bowl (Kick-off 2pm).

After a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Head Coach Richie Murphy has selected an extended squad of 26 players for Friday’s run-out in Dublin, as preparations step up a gear for the 2024 U20 Six Nations.

Four players who featured during last year’s Grand Slam campaign and second place finish at the U20 World Championship in South Africa are named to start – Danny Sheahan at hooker, Evan O’Connell in the second row, Joe Hopes at blindside flanker and Hugh Gavin in midfield.

This afternoon’s match provides Murphy and his coaching staff with an invaluable opportunity to give players game time in a green jersey, while building important cohesion and connections in advance of further Christmas fixtures against Munster Development and Leinster Development.

Ireland U20s open their Six Nations campaign against France in Aix-en-Provence on Saturday, 3 February before hosting Italy in their first home match at Musgrave Park on Friday, 9 February. Tickets are now available to purchase here.

Ireland U20s:

15. Tom Larke (Old Wesley/Leinster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians/Connacht)

13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

12. Wilhelm De Klerk (UCD/Leinster)

11. Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution/Munster)

3. Andrew Sparrow (UCD/Leinster)

4. Mikey O’Reilly (Terenure/Leinster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian/Munster)

6. Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

7. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians/Connacht)

8. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)

17. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University/Ulster)

18. Flynn Longstaff (Queen’s University/Ulster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley/Leinster)

20. Sean Edogbo (UCC/Munster)

21. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians/Connacht)

23. Jules Fenelon (Dublin University/Leinster)

24. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

25. Richard Whelan (Clontarf/Leinster)

26. Luke Kritzinger (UCD/Leinster).