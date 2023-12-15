Celtic Challenge Kit Reveal and Coaching Teams Announced

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) are delighted to announce the appointment of the two new head coaches, Denis Fogarty and Neil Alcorn , for the upcoming Celtic Challenge Competition. Along with the announcement of the Coaching Teams today the IRFU revealed the new match kits of the Clovers and Wolfhounds, which they will wear across the Celtic Challenge campaign.

The Celtic Challenge returns for the second year with an expanded format. The Competition is expanding from three to six teams across Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Denis Fogarty has been appointed Head Coach of the Clovers (Munster and Connacht) and Neil Alcorn Head Coach of The Wolfhounds (Ulster and Leinster).

Both head coaches have worked with Irish Rugby Teams before, with Fogarty working as the current scrum coach with the Irish women’s side and Alcorn as the current IRFU Women’s National Talent Coach for Ulster. Both Management Teams will also provide a development opportunity for aspiring and promising coaches in a competitive environment.

Denis Fogarty will lead the Clovers side, with the current Women’s National Talent Coach for Munster, Niamh Briggs as assistant coach, and Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird as the Development Coach . While Neil Alcorn will be the Head Coach with the Wolfhounds squad, with previous players Michelle Claffey as the assistant coach and Judy Bobbett as the Development Coach to the Wolfhounds side.

Fogarty, a former professional rugby player with Munster Rugby from 2004 to 2012, and then French sides Aurillac, Aden and Provence Rugby until 2016, upon his retirement from the game Denis embarked on his coaching career. As head academy coach with Provence Rugby in France for two seasons and is currently working as forwards coach with AIL sides Cork Constitution and with Ballincollig women’s side.

Commenting on his appointment with the Clovers, Fogarty said:

“I am proud to join as head coach with the Clovers, after working for the past year and a half with the Irish women’s side, as scrum coach.” “The potential of the squad is exciting, and I’m really looking forward to working with all the players, management and backroom team throughout the competition.” “We are excited about the challenges ahead and we’ll be working hard, as a squad to be competitive in all our games during this season’s competition.”

Alcorn, the current Women’s Talent ID Coach for Ulster, has also coached both male and female pathway programs, working with regional and development squads from U16 and up to the senior women’s side.

Alcorn added, on his appointment with the Wolfhounds side:

“I have been very fortunate to work along and learn from some brilliant coaches throughout my time with Ulster Rugby, who have helped me develop my coaching skills.” “I am really looking forward to the start of the Celtic Challenge, it’s an integral tournament for the development of women’s rugby players in Ireland.” “We have a good mix of experience and youth in the squads. We are very excited for the first game on the 29th and a great way to start the campaign with a derby match which always brings excitement in camp.”

The first game of the competition will see both Irish sides play in a home derby in Musgrave Park on Friday, 29 December. Tickets for all home games will be available through the provinces.