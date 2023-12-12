Ireland U20s Step Up Six Nations Preparations Ahead Of Return To Cork

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, will return to Musgrave Park in Cork for the 2024 U20 Six Nations , as Richie Murphy ‘s squad step up their preparations for the Championship in the coming weeks.

Musgrave Park has been a brilliant home for the Ireland U20s since 2019, with Murphy’s side enjoying notable success at the Cork venue in recent years, memorably claiming back-to-back Grand Slam titles in front of sold-out crowds.

The upcoming Championship will see Ireland play three matches at Musgrave Park, with Italy visiting in Round 2 on Friday, 9 February (Kick-off 7.15pm), Wales in Round 3 on Friday, 23 February (Kick-off 7.15pm) and Scotland in the final Round on Friday, 15 March (Kick-off 7pm).

Tickets for all three matches are now on sale on Ticketmaster.ie here.

In preparation for the Six Nations kick off, with Ireland travelling to Aix-en-Provence to face France on Saturday, 3 February first up, Head Coach Murphy has assembled an extended squad of players at the IRFU High Performance Centre for a series of camps.

The squad will play three warm-up matches over the Christmas and New Year period, with Italy U20s travelling to Dublin for a hit-out at the UCD Bowl this Friday, 15 December (Kick-off 2pm), before Ireland U20s go head-to-head with Munster Development at Musgrave Park on Friday, 29 December (Kick-off 1pm) and Leinster Development at Energia Park on Friday, 5 January (Kick-off 2pm).

Speaking ahead of those matches, Murphy said: “We have been busy laying the foundations for the season ahead with a series of preparatory camps at the HPC and we will step up the intensity with our usual run outs over the Christmas period. They will serve as vital prep for the Six Nations ahead, and allow us to build cohesion and momentum through performances and minutes on the pitch together as a squad.”

On returning to Musgrave Park for the Championship, the Head Coach added: “It is great news that we will once again play our home matches in Cork, which has been such a good home to us in recent years. The people of Cork have been unbelievably supportive of the Ireland U20s and the atmosphere they generate for us on a Friday night is invaluable.

“We as a group are looking forward to getting back down to Musgrave Park over Christmas for the warm-up game against Munster Development, and then in early February when we host Italy in the second match of the Six Nations. We have no doubt the support will be right behind the team again.”

The Ireland U20s squad for the Six Nations will be announced on Wednesday, 17 January.

Ireland U20s Fixtures – December/January:

Friday, 15 December: Ireland U20s v Italy U20s, UCD Bowl, 2pm

Friday, 29 December: Ireland U20s v Munster Development, Musgrave Park, 1pm

Friday, 5 January: Ireland U20s v Leinster Development, Energia Park, 2pm

Ireland U20s Fixtures – 2024 Six Nations: