Donnellan Reaches 10-Try Mark Already In #EnergiaAIL Division 1A

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan has already reached double figures (10) in terms of tries scored as we head towards the midpoint of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A season.

Donnellan crossed twice during last week’s 31-27 win over Lansdowne on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch. The Leinster-capped hooker’s first-half brace kept him at the top of the try-scoring charts, three clear of Ballynahinch’s own maul maestro, Claytan Milligan.

There was some movement behind the frontrunning pair as Cork Constitution centre Billy Crowley climbed onto four tries after touching down twice during their home victory over UCD.

Crowley’s team-mates, James Taylor and Jack Kelleher, and Young Munster’s Stephen McLoughlin are also now on four each. Con’s classy out-half Taylor has been in very good scoring form of late, picking up 11 points against Clontarf and 13 points against UCD respectively.

Taylor has 88 points for the campaign to date, leaving him just behind UCD’s Michael Moloney, the division’s leading scorer with 90 points. The goal-kicking scrum half is closing in on the century mark having come away from Temple Hill with a 10-point haul.

Behind the leading pair are Ballynahinch’s Conor Rankin (73 points) and Clontarf out-half Conor Kelly (62). Shane O’Leary, Munsters’ late match winner at ‘Hinch, has boosted his tally to 49 points.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 8:

POINTS –

90 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

88 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

73 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

62 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

57 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

50 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

49 – Brayden Laing (City of Armagh), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

35 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

34 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University)

31 – Jack Murphy (Clontarf)

30 – Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution)

28 – Mike Cooke (Shannon), Aran Egan (Terenure College)

25 – James Kenny (Lansdowne)

23 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

22 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD)

20 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

15 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

14 – Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution)

11 – John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

10 – Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Tim Corkery (UCD), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Gus Harrington (Shannon), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne)

9 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

7 – Aidan Shortall (Young Munster)

6 – Cian Casey (Young Munster)

5 – Dan Barron (Dublin University), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Fintan Coleman (Young Munster), Michael Colreavy (UCD), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Brian Deeny (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Mark Hernan (UCD), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Greg Jones (Ballynahinch), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Cormac King (Dublin University), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Harry Long (Shannon), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Rory McGuire (UCD), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Conan O’Donnell (Terenure College), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Conor Phillips (Terenure College), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Aidan Shortall (Young Munster), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

4 – Tom Gavigan (Lansdowne)

2 – Steve McMahon (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

10 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

7 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

6 – Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution)

5 – James Kenny (Lansdowne)

4 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Rory Parata (Lansdowne), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

3 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

2 – Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Tim Corkery (UCD), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Gus Harrington (Shannon), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch), Will Reilly (Shannon), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne)

1 – Dan Barron (Dublin University), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Fintan Coleman (Young Munster), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Brian Deeny (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Fionn Gibbons (Young Munster), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Mark Hernan (UCD), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Greg Jones (Ballynahinch), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Cormac King (Dublin University), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Harry Long (Shannon), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Rory McGuire (UCD), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Conan O’Donnell (Terenure College), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Conor Phillips (Terenure College), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Aidan Shortall (Young Munster), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)