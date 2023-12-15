Caughey And Ugwueru The Ones To Catch As #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Top Scorers

As the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division enters its mid-season break, Railway Union’s Nikki Caughey and UL Bohemians flyer Chisom Ugwueru are top of the Christmas tree as the leading points and try scorers respectively.

While UL Bohs are still unbeaten at the top of the table, their walkover win over Wicklow last weekend meant Ugwueru (13 tries) and Kate Flannery were unable to add to their tallies.

Railway’s ever-reliable out-half Caughey took advantage to move above Flannery as the league’s most prolific scorer. She fired over six conversions during their 14-try victory over Suttonians to take her season’s haul so far to 79 points.

Second-placed Railway put on a points-scoring blitz at Park Avenue, with promising young lock Faith Oviawe (pictured below) now on eight tries for the campaign following an impressive hat-trick against Sutts.

Old Belvedere’s Emma Tilly ran in a brace against Blackrock College, putting her four behind Ugwueru, and the defending champions’ Aoife Wafer kept up her strong start to the season with a seventh score in that same game.

Jemma Farrell started at out-half for ‘Belvo against ‘Rock, kicking a dozen points to climb up to 59 overall, leaving her just six points behind Ugwueru, Bohs’ try-scoring machine.

There are a clutch of players on six tries each, including Sutts lock Leomie Kloppers, who recently bagged a hat-trick against Wicklow, and Railway’s Deirdre Roberts, who matched Oviawe’s trio of touchdowns in round 10.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 10:

POINTS –

79 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

73 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

65 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

59 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

45 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

40 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

37 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

35 – Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

33 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

30 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

29 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

27 – Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow)

25 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

21 – Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

20 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

19 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

18 – Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

17 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians)

15 – Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

13 – Katelyn Faust (Suttonians)

12 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

11 – Dani Franada (Railway Union), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

10 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

9 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig)

8 – Emma Keane (Galwegians)

7 – Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig)

5 – Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

2 – Hazel Simmons (Railway Union)

TRIES –

13 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

9 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

8 – Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

7 – Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

6 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

5 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

4 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Ilse van Staden (Cooke)

3 – Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

2 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

1 – Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Nicola Bolger (Suttonians), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Dani Franada (Railway Union), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Meabh Keegan (Railway Union), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Teah Maguire (Cooke), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Gemma McCamley (Cooke), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Ciara Spencer (Suttonians), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)