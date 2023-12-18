Caelan Doris Signs New Long Term IRFU Contract

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is delighted to announce that Caelan Doris has committed his long-term future to Leinster Rugby by signing a new three-year contract extension until 2027.

Doris, 25, has made 36 Ireland appearances to date since making his debut against Scotland in 2020 and played a leading role in Ireland’s Grand Slam success and Rugby World Cup campaigns this year. His form was rewarded with the Rugby Players Ireland Players’ Player of the Year award earlier this year and more recently he was named on the World Rugby Men’s 15’s Dream Team of the Year.

The Mayo born back-row has also won four PRO 14 titles to date for Leinster in the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons and has scored 11 tries in 72 appearances in all competitions to date.

Commenting on the new deal, Caelan Doris said:

“I am delighted to sign this contract extension and look forward to continuing my journey at home in Ireland with Leinster over the coming seasons. It has been a dream come true to play in ambitious environments at club and international levels and I believe that the best is yet to come, both for me personally and as a collective. I am hugely excited about what the future has to offer and would like to thank all those who have helped me in my career to date.”

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora added: “The IRFU is committed to attracting and retaining the highest playing and coaching talent and we are delighted that Caelan has signed this new deal. Since making his debut for Ireland three years ago Caelan has proved himself as a world-class performer, and today’s announcement is testament to his growing reputation and high standing both here in Ireland and internationally.

“Caelan is a leader who has displayed a consistently high level of performance and I have no doubt that he will aim to reach higher levels in the coming years.”