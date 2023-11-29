Caughey Kicks Into High Gear For Railway Union

Railway Union out-half Nikki Caughey landed eight kicks against Wicklow to move within nine points of Kate Flannery , the current top scorer in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Last weekend’s rescheduled match saw Railway run out 78-10 winners at Ashtown Lane where Caughey impressively split the posts with eight conversions. That took her tally for the season to 59 points, with an average of 8.4 points per game.

It was an important result for Stephen Costelloe’s side following their recent back-to-back defeats, and this coming Saturday they host Blackrock College in a much-anticipated repeat of last year’s final.

The league’s top four teams are covered by seven points as we hurtle towards the halfway point of the regular season. Flannery remains the leading scorer with 68 points, followed by her UL Bohemians team-mate Chisom Ugwueru, who has hoovered up 12 tries already.

Like Caughey and Flannery, Jemma Farrell (47 points) and Abby Moyles (37) have also been kicking consistently well for their respective sides. Ulster young gun Moyles has scored a try and kicked 13 conversions in her last four outings for Blackrock.

Weighing in with a brace against Ballincollig, in-form Old Belvedere speedster Emma Tilly (pictured below) is now the division’s second top try scorer with seven, closely followed by Blackrock centre Catherine Martin who collected a hat-trick of tries away to Cooke.

Climbing up the try scorers’ ladder too is talented ‘Belvo teenager Katie Corrigan, who chipped in with a brace in their win over ‘Collig. Railway lock Faith Oviawe joined her on five tries after touching down twice against Wicklow.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 8:

POINTS –

68 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

60 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

59 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

47 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

37 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

35 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

30 – Catherine Martin (Blackrock College)

29 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

25 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

20 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

18 – Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

15 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

14 – Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

13 – Ella Durkan (Blackrock College)

12 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians)

11 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

10 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

9 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig)

8 – Katelyn Faust (Suttonians)

7 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

5 – Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

2 – Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Emma Keane (Galwegians). Hazel Simmons (Railway Union)

TRIES –

12 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

7 – Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

6 – Catherine Martin (Blackrock College)

5 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union)

4 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College)

3 – Maddy Aberg (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), India Daley (Blackrock College), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

2 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Róisín Crowe (Blackrock College), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

1 – Brenda Barr (Suttonians), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Andrea Murphy (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Ciara O’Leary (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Kirstie Stevenson (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere), Aoife Williams (Galwegians)