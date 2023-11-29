Hookers Donnellan And Milligan Out In Front As Division 1A’s Leading Try Scorers

It is neck-and-neck between hookers Dylan Donnellan and Claytan Milligan at the top of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A try-scoring charts.

Showing how deadly they can be off the back of lineout mauls, Donnellan sits on seven tries after his brace away to Ballynahinch, while ‘Hinch’s own Milligan has accumulated six tries in as many rounds.

Donnellan returned from winning his first two Leinster caps to lead Clontarf to a hard-fought draw at Ballymacarn Park. The result maintained their unbeaten start to the season and kept them at the top of the table.

Speaking about his try-scoring exploits, Donnellan told IrishRugby.ie: “It’s all about the team in those tries. When you look at the guys who are doing all the hard work in front of me, getting smacked in the ribs, it really should go down as their try rather than mine.

“But it’s also nice to be able to rub in it – they hate the fact I’m at the back of it! It’s nice to be at the back of it. We’re just one big motor. I’ll never say no to being back there.”

The Lansdowne trio of Andy Marks, Jack Cooke and James Kenny were some of the sixth round’s main movers in terms of try-scoring. In-form scrum half Kenny touched down twice against Shannon to join Cork Constitution’s Daniel Hurley on five tries.

Ballynahinch full-back Conor Rankin (pictured below) starred with 14 points in the previous round, taking his season’s haul to 49 points. Four points ahead of him is Clontarf’s Conor Kelly, who is one of only three players to pass the half-century mark so far.

Kicking 10 points during a valuable victory in Armagh, UCD scrum half Michael Moloney remains the division’s leading points scorer. He has amassed 75 points across the first six games, moving himself eleven clear of Cork Constitution’s James Taylor.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 6:

POINTS –

75 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

64 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

53 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

49 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

43 – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

42 – Brayden Laing (City of Armagh)

35 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

30 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

28 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University)

26 – Mike Cooke (Shannon), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

25 – Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), James Kenny (Lansdowne)

20 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

19 – Jack Murphy (Clontarf)

15 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

14 – Aran Egan (Terenure College)

11 – Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Callum Smith (Terenure College)

10 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Tim Corkery (UCD), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Ross Deegan (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Gus Harrington (Shannon), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch)

9 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

8 – John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

7 – Aidan Shortall (Young Munster)

6 – Cian Casey (Young Munster)

5 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Alex Usanov (Clontarf)

4 – Tom Gavigan (Lansdowne)

2 – Steve McMahon (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

7 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

6 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

5 – Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), James Kenny (Lansdowne)

4 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

3 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

2 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Tim Corkery (UCD), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Ross Deegan (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Gus Harrington (Shannon), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

1 – Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Niall Carville (City of Armagh), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Finn (City of Armagh), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Rob Hedderman (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), David Maher (Shannon), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Te Atawhai Mason (Cork Constitution), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Conor McKee (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Alex Usanov (Clontarf)