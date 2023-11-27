Ireland Club International XV to play Portugal A Side
The Ireland Club International XV team, sponsored by Energia, will travel to Lisbon, in March 2024 to play Portugal A side.
The side, who are made up of some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, will play the Portugal A side on Friday 8, March, in the National Stadium in Lisbon.
The Ireland Club international XV team, once selected, by head coach Sean Skean, will come together for 3 camps and train in the HPC, ahead of the fixture.
Commenting on the fixture announcement, Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee said: “After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we are delighted to see the recommencement of the Club International Team, with a fixture confirmed against a Portuguese A side.”
“The Cub International Team provides the top players performing in the Energia All Ireland League an opportunity to represent, themselves, their families and the league, while showcasing the qualities and standards that the Energia All Ireland League presents.”