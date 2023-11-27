Ireland Club International XV to play Portugal A Side 

The side, who are made up of some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, will play the Portugal A side on Friday 8, March, in the National Stadium in Lisbon.

The Ireland Club international XV team, once selected, by head coach Sean Skean, will come together for 3 camps and train in the HPC, ahead of the fixture.

Commenting on the fixture announcement, Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee said: “After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we are delighted to see the recommencement of the Club International Team, with a fixture confirmed against a Portuguese A side.”