UL Bohs’ Ugwueru Continues To Shine As Top Try Scorer In Women’s Division

UL Bohemians’ flying winger Chisom Ugwueru made it seven tries in two games, and 12 in all, with a hat-trick in their 69-5 triumph over Munster rivals Ballincollig at Tanner Park last Saturday .

With a dozen tries in five appearances, the fleet-footed Ugwueru is very much out on her own as the leading try scorer in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Fiona Hayes’ young Bohs back-line are grasping their opportunity to impress both individually and collectively. With six bonus point wins so far, the table toppers have scored 302 points, 60 of those coming from Ugwueru and 63 from talented out-half Kate Flannery.

Both players were involved in last week’s two-day testing camp for Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS) players, which was held at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Flannery, who remains the division’s top points scorer, landed seven conversions against ‘Collig to take her season’s haul past the 60-point mark.

Old Belvedere half-back Jemma Farrell and Blackrock College’s Abby Moyles also kicked well in round 6. Farrell now has 41 points to her name, following a 13-point salvo against Cooke, and Moyles converted four of ‘Rock’s five tries in their win away to Suttonians.

Clara Barrett and Ruth Campbell both returned from Ireland’s WXV3 tour to score tries for UL and Belvedere respectively, while Ballincollig’s Michelle O’Driscoll ran in her fourth try of the campaign and Belvo’s Ireland-capped winger Emma Tilly bagged a brace.

During their 48-7 victory at home to Cooke, the 20-year-old Tilly took advantage of a favourable bounce to beat two defenders, with a burst of pace and a strong hand-off, for ‘Belvo’s second try. She darted over from the right wing again in the 53rd minute.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 6:

POINTS –

63 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

60 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

41 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

38 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

29 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

25 – Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

20 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig)

15 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians)

13 – Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College)

12 – Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

10 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

9 – Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig)

8 – Katelyn Faust (Suttonians)

7 – Grainne Tummon (Suttonians)

6 – Amanda Morton (Cooke)

5 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig)

4 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

3 – Shaniqka Wall (Ballincollig)

TRIES –

12 – Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians)

5 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

4 – Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig)

3 – Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Minnona Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemians)

2 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemians), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemians), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemians), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College), Amelia McFarland (Blackrock College), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Eve Tarpey (Galwegians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians), Emily Whittle (Blackrock College)

1 – Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College), Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Kerry Browne (Suttonians), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alannah Dixon (Wicklow), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Koren Dunne (Blackrock College), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Aoife Fleming (Ballincollig), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Kelly Griffin (Ballincollig), Vanessa Hullon (Old Belvedere), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Peita McAlister (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Eva McCormack (UL Bohemians), Rachael McIlroy (Suttonians), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemians), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Sinead O’Reilly (Ballincollig), Clíodhna O’Sullivan (Blackrock College), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Grace Tutty (Old Belvedere), Brighid Twohig (Ballincollig)